Malaika Arora serves a bombshell date-night-ready look in bralette, oversized shirt and bodycon pants: All pics inside

Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, is often called the OG fashion icon of Bollywood because of her innumerable classy and bold sartorial looks that have left her fans speechless over the years. However, more than the red-carpet-ready gowns and elaborate traditional attires, Malaika finds her comfort in minimalistic ensembles - in which she can easily kick back at home or step out for an outing in the city. Moreover, no star nails the casual fashion statement quite like Malaika when it comes to giving a glamorous twist to everyday fits. And she proved our statement true during a recent outing in Mumbai. Scroll ahead to know more.

On Saturday evening, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a monochromatic look. The paparazzi clicked the star in Bandra, and soon her pictures started circulating on social media. They show the 48-year-old dressed in a white bralette and oversized shirt paired with black pants and boots. It is a perfect look for running errands around the city, enjoying casual dinner dates or late-night cocktails with best friends. So, don't forget to take tips from Malaika for upgrading your collection. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora keeps gym look stylish in a sports bra and shorts with no makeup: Check out pics, video inside)

Malaika Arora wears a bralette, oversized shirt and black pants. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika wore a white-coloured bralette featuring a logo print on the front, a plunging U neckline flaunting her décolletage, and a cropped hem displaying the star's toned midriff. She layered the bralette with a white button-up oversized shirt that had an open front, collared neckline, full-length sleeves, curved hem, and a baggy fitting.

Malaika Arora looks glamorous for the outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Malaika chose black bodycon legging pants embellished with metallic studs on the side to complement the white bralette and shirt. The star created a chic monochromatic look with the fit.

Malaika Arora styled the monochrome look with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A pair of black-heeled boots, broad futuristic sunglasses, and a Chanel gold chain tote bag completed the ensemble. Lastly, Malaika picked bold red lips, minimal makeup, on-fleek brows, and a messy bun to round off the glam picks.

What do you think of Malaika's ensemble for the outing?