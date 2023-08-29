Malaika Arora's elegant silk suit and embroidered dupatta for Onam celebrations should inspire your Raksha Bandhan look

Malaika Arora celebrated Onam with her family yesterday. Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora, their children, and her friends visited Malaika and Amrita's mother, Joyce Arora's residence in Mumbai and celebrated Onam with a delicious Sadya spread. The paparazzi clicked Malaika's pictures outside her mother's home and shared them on social media. The star also gave a glimpse of the get-together. Her elegant traditional suit set for the occasion stole the show and should inspire you Raksha Bandhan look this season.

Malaika Arora wears an elegant silk suit for Onam

Malaika Arora wore an elegant silk suit and embroidered dupatta for Onam celebrations. (Instagram )

Malaika Arora shared pictures from Onam celebrations on Instagram today. "Happy Onam, wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Onam...momsy you are the world's best cook, and feeding friends and family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam #sadya #onashamsakal." The post features a photo of Malaika and Amrita with their mother, pictures of the Onasadya and decorations at her home, and more.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi pictures gave a glimpse of what Malaika wore to the occasion. The diva wore a silk suit set decked in intricate gold embroidery and minimal patterns. Her ivory kurta features a raised V neckline, full-length sleeves, side slits, a relaxed fitting, and scalloped borders. She matched it with an ivory palazzo featuring straight-leg fitting.

Malaika added a touch of contrast to her ivory suit set with an orange-coloured silk dupatta decked in polka dot embroidery and intricate gold design. She accessorised the ensemble with white Kolhapuri sandals, a tan top handle bag, rings, black-tinted sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.

Malaika Arora with her sister Amrita Arora for Onam celebrations. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Malaika chose a dainty red bindi, red lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy low bun gave the finishing touch to her traditional avatar.

Though Malaika wore the suit set to Onam celebrations at her home, you can take inspiration from the star and steal the look for upcoming Rakhi festivities. It is the perfect sartorial pick for lowkey Raksha Bandhan festivities at home. You can amp up the ensemble by leaving your locks open and opting for statement earrings.