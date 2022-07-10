Malaika Arora in gorgeous sheer saree and strappy blouse proves why she is always the best-dressed star in the room

Actor Malaika Arora attended an event in Mumbai last night and painted the bay with her voguish style. The star chose a traditional ensemble which showed her fans why she is always the best-dressed celebrity in the room. Malaika chose a sheer white saree and a strappy blouse for the occasion. Her drape is a perfect pick for the modern Indian woman who is not afraid to own her style and nail the glamour quotient every time she dresses up. The paparazzi clicked the star in the pristine white number, and now the pictures and videos are going crazy viral.

On Saturday night, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event with her yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi. The paparazzi clicked the duo leaving Malaika's home and then at the event as they walked the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see a video and pictures of Malaika in the all-white sheer drape. (Also Read: Malaika Arora to Sunny Leone, stars are obsessed with new fitness challenge: What is the trend and can you do it?)

Malaika's white saree comes in a see-through zari fabric adorned with intricate diamantes in abstract patterns all over the drape. The six yards also feature a floor-grazing pallu with feather embellishments on the border. The star wore it in the traditional style, accentuating her enviable curves and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly.

A strappy bralette-style blouse completed Malaika's traditional look with a touch of modern elegance. It comes with barely-there spaghetti straps, a plunging U neckline flaunting her décolletage, a deep back, sequin and beaded embellishments and a midriff-baring hem.

Malaika wore minimal yet striking accessories to style her look, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments of the six yards. She picked pearl-embellished statement ear studs, a ring matching her saree, and an embellished silver clutch to round it all off.

In the end, Malaika chose a sleek low bun with loose strands sculpting her face, mauve lip shade, shimmery silver-hued smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

What do you think of Malaika's look in the sheer embellished saree?