Malaika Arora to Sunny Leone, stars are obsessed with new fitness challenge: What is the trend and can you do it?

All your favourite fitness enthusiasts from Bollywood maintain their envious bodies by hitting the gym or yoga mat regularly. They even motivate their followers by posting pictures and videos of themselves working out for a rigorous session. Whether it is Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone or Karishma Tanna, all these stars have one thing in common - they love exercising. And recently, these three divas participated in a new fitness challenge taking over social media. It tests the core strength, stability and flexibility of a person. All the three divas posted clips of themselves nailing the trend. Scroll ahead to watch it.

What is the challenge?

The challenge involves a person standing straight with one foot resting on the wall. Keeping the leg on the wall, revolve your body 180 degrees so that you are now facing the floor. Then, placing your palms on the floor and balancing your body on them, lift yourself and stretch the other leg up in the air so that your body is making a Y shape. Bring the raised leg down and ease back onto the floor to return to your original position. (Also Read: Malaika Arora twins with Arjun Kapoor, dons crop shirt with bralette and pants for brunch date in Paris, we love it)

Malaika Arora was the first star to hop on the trend, also known as the Y challenge. The star first did it with her fellow yoginis at the gym, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Then, Malaika did it alone at her yoga studio. She nailed the trend both times. She captioned one of the posts, "Cannot not hop on this trend." Check out both the videos below.

After Malaika, Karishma Tanna participated in the challenge. She did the routine at home, dressed in a lavender racerback sports bra, workout tights and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. "Only because it's trending," Karishma captioned the post.

Sunny Leone also did the trend, and like Karishma, she practised the pose at her home. "The Y Challenge," the star captioned her post. Check it out below.

Yoga Benefits:

Meanwhile, here are some benefits of doing yoga to get you started on your journey to a relaxed mind and fit body. Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility, helps with back pain relief, eases arthritis symptoms, and improves your sleep cycle.

Can you do this challenge?