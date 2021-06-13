Malaika Arora in off-shoulder mini dress gives summer fashion tips, see pics

Malaika Arora was snapped outside her sister Amrita Arora’s house today in Mumbai. The star, known for her impeccable sartorial choices, looked gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. She was dressed perfectly for the weather, and we are definitely taking notes on summer fashion from the diva.

For her visit, Malaika Arora opted for a white mini dress. The attire featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with gathered details. The ensemble had a breezy silhouette and balloon-style full sleeves, making it a perfect choice for summer. The high-low hemline of the dress added a trendy touch to Malaika’s look.

Malaika Arora at Amrita Arora’s house. (Varinder Chawla)

The 47-year-old star teamed her all-white ensemble with a printed black face mask. She also carried a brown clutch with her outfit. To add a pop of colour to her simple yet chic ensemble, Malaika wore a pair of green-coloured mules in floral print.

Malaika left her silky locks open in a middle-parting with the comfy attire. She styled them in soft waves. For accessories, she just opted for minimal gold jewe. To glam up her look, she went with dewy make-up and looked fresh.

Apart from giving her followers fashion goals, Malaika Arora also motivates them with her fitness videos. The diva swears by yoga for her fit lifestyle and envious frame. Recently, Malaika shared a video to urge her followers to stretch their bodies whenever they have time. To do so, she posted a video in which she and her friend Sarvesh Shashi did some stretching poses while sitting inside an airline. Yes, you read that right.

“Stretch when you wake up, stretch when you get a 5 mins break from work, stretch while traveling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but #StartTohKaro,” Malaika had captioned the post.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in Shilpa Shetty’s absence.

