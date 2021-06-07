Malaika Arora does Naukasana to improve self-confidence, strengthen core muscles

When it comes to fitness, many Bollywood celebrities go-to workout routines include yoga asanas. Malaika Arora is one of those stars who loves doing yoga. She even credits yoga to her fit body and healthy lifestyle. She also has a series called Malaika's Move Of The Week, where she shares one yoga asana each week with her followers and asks them to practice the same at home.

Today, Malaika shared a picture of herself doing the Naukasana or the Boat Pose. She shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "Namaste Everyone! Hope everyone had a great weekend staying at home and trying out something new. Here's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to start your week strong. This week's pose is Naukasana (Boat Pose)."

Malaika also revealed the benefits of the Boat Pose. She said that the asana helps in strengthening the abdominal and core muscles. This pose also helps with improving self-confidence, building willpower and self-control. Additionally, doing Naukasana regularly can strengthen the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

HOW TO DO THE POSE:

"1) Start by sitting on the mat, knees to be bent and feet flat on the floor.

2) Lift your feet and let your knees stay bent for now.

3) While your upper body will naturally fall back, try to keep your back straight.

4) Straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle. Your upper body should be as straight as possible, forming a V shape with the legs.

5) Straighten your arms in such a way that they are parallel to the floor.

6) Try to balance on the sit bones as much as you can.

7) Stay for a minimum of 5 breaths.

8) Release your legs while exhaling and then sit up," Malaika wrote in her Instagram post.

The 47-year-old star often shares various yoga asanas on her Instagram timeline to help her followers achieve a healthy lifestyle. From Camatkarasana to Sarvangasana to Halasana, here are some yoga poses that Malaika recently shared on the photo-sharing app:

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in Shilpa Shetty's absence.

