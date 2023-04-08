Malaika Arora in plunge-neck golden gown and bold makeup walks the ramp, fans say 'Evergreen diva'. Watch

Malaika Arora walked the ramp at The JewelBuzz Iconic Awards 2023 last night in Mumbai. The star turned showstopper at the event dressed in a golden-coloured gown, a striking jewellery piece, and bold makeup picks. The paparazzi clicked Malaika at the event and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show her strutting on the ramp like the true icon she is. Fans also loved the sartorial moment and showered her with compliments. Keep scrolling to read our download on Malaika's ramp look.

Malaika Arora in plunge-neck golden gown and bold makeup walks the ramp. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora in a plunge-neck golden gown

On Friday night, Malaika Arora attended The JewelBuzz Iconic Awards 2023 in Mumbai. The paparazzi photos and videos of the star walking the ramp at the occasion are already creating a buzz on social media. The star's hairstylist and makeup artist also posted her video on Instagram with the caption, "Loved creating this Diamonte inspired look for the Jewel Buzz Awards." The snippets show Malaika dressed in a golden gown featuring intricately embellished diamantes. Check out Malaika's look below.

Malaika Arora's strapless gown features a plunge sweetheart neckline adorned in shimmering embellished design, a corseted bodice, a cinched waistline, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable curves, shimmering sequin and bead adornments, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

Malaika wore a striking neckpiece that complemented her gown. In the end, Malaika chose smoky eye shadow adorned with pearl stickers, darkened eyebrows, glossy brick-shade lipstick, bronzer, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, contoured face, and dewy base for the glam picks. A pulled-back sleek top bun and high heels gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Malaika's fans loved her look for the ramp walk and dropped compliments in the comments section. One wrote, "Evergreen diva." Another commented, "Love this! Looks so stunning." A fan remarked, "She's a great model for sure." What do you think of Malaika's look?

