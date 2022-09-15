Malaika Arora in sheer off-shoulder gown and bold makeup dials up the drama at an event: Check out pics, video

Actor Malaika Arora is one of the only stars in Bollywood who is not afraid to experiment with risqué fashion choices. One look at Malaika's past red-carpet moments at various star-studded events, and you will know. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines and see-through gowns, Malaika understands the assignment and dials up the drama with each look. If you are also looking for a sensual fix for your wardrobe, you should definitely follow Malaika's lead. Don't believe us? Check out her latest look in a see-through gown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora dials up the drama in a sheer embellished gown

Recently, Malaika Arora attended an event dressed in a see-through embellished gown. The star's pictures and videos from the occasion were shared on social media by various paparazzi pages. She cut a sultry silhouette in the dark blue-grey ensemble featuring a deep neckline. While the star picked the gown for an event, it is also a perfect look for a cocktail party or a red-carpet award show. A red hot lip shade and a top knot will dial up the drama. See the photos and video below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora spreads sunshine on Georgia streets in an effortless oversized shirt and shorts: Check out latest pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora attends an event in a sheer embellished gown. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's strapless dress features a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, shimmering sequin embellishments, corseted boning structure with sheer panels on the midriff, a figure-hugging fitting, a sheer layered tulle skirt, a side thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika teamed the see-through dress with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the sequinned embellishments. She chose rings and embellished Christian Louboutin stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of Malaika Arora's outfit for the event?

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple is often snapped at various events and family functions together.