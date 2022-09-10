Malaika Arora casts a spell with her jaw-dropping beauty in structured black gown by Amit Aggarwal for new pics

Actor Malaika Arora's sartorial prowess knows no bounds. And it is witnessed during the numerous outings she makes while stepping out in the bay, travelling around the world, and attending red-carpet events or star-studded Bollywood parties. From beauteous gowns to designer traditional fits to pretty summer dresses, Malaika's wardrobe is a holy grail for fashion lovers. Even her latest photoshoot for designer Amit Aggarwal will cast a spell on you, and her breathtaking beauty will make your jaw drop.

Malaika Arora casts a spell in an Amit Aggarwal black gown

Recently, celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani took to Instagram to drop pictures of Malaika dressed in a stunning black gown on Instagram. The post shows Malaika serving glamorous poses for the camera while dressed in a structured black gown, boasting of designer Amit Aggarwal's statement silhouettes. The custom-made black moulded ensemble is perfect for the runway, and Malaika exuded showstopper vibes while doing the photoshoot in it. Keep scrolling to see how Malaika styled the bold all-black look, and check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora keeps gym look stylish in a sports bra and shorts with no makeup: Check out pics, video inside)

Malaika Arora's all-black gown features a unique bust with metallic sequinned detail on one side and a seashell-like addition on the other. The plunging neckline accentuated her décolletage. Additionally, a moulded structure covers the dress to create a floor-grazing hemline and a short train on the back. Lastly, the bodycon silhouette of the gown highlighted Malaika's enviable frame.

Malaika styled the black gown with a messy high bun featuring a few loose strands sculpting her face. The 48-year-old ditched all accessories with the ensemble, allowing the structured black dress to be the highlight. In the end, Malaika chose subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, sharp contouring, dewy base, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and on-fleek brows.

Malaika Arora nails the photoshoot in an Amit Aggarwal gown. (Instagram)

Malaika's pictures garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user complimented her and wrote, "Stunner." Another wrote, "So Pretty." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple is often snapped at Bollywood parties together. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun.