Malaika Arora flaunts hourglass frame in black sports bra and yoga pants for workout session: Pics, video inside

Another day, another fashion win by Malaika Arora. The fitness enthusiast is known for her healthy lifestyle as much as she is famous for her bold sartorial picks. The star often gets clicked outside her yoga studio in Mumbai, never missing out on a fruitful exercise session. Additionally, one ends up witnessing her steal-worthy gym looks in the paparazzi pictures that always go viral. Even Malaika's latest pictures outside the gym studio show that the star can never go wrong with her workout style statement.

Malaika Arora flaunts her hourglass frame in workout clothes

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to visit her yoga studio to work out with her trainer. The 48-year-old star slipped into a black printed sports bra and yoga pants for the exercise session. The paparazzi clicked Malaika outside her gym and even posted pictures and videos of her looking glam in her workout look. Want to upgrade your gym look? Malaika's all-black fit should be on your mood board. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora drops the perfect mirror selfie in white sports bra and cycling shorts, serves style inspiration for gym)

Malaika Arora steps out in a chic sports bra and yoga pants. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's activewear for the day includes a black-coloured sports bra adorned with ocean blue dotted print and a logo pattern on the front. It features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, cropped hem, and racerback detail. Flaunting her toned midriff, the star paired the top with matching black high-waisted yoga pants.

Malaika Arora flaunts her hourglass frame in trendy look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika completed the workout fit with flip flops, red nail paint, a no-makeup look, a berry tint on the lips, and glowing skin. While we loved the star's outfit, we couldn't take our eyes off the trendy hairdo. She styled her tresses by tying a ponytail on the crown and leaving the rest of her mane open, serving a cool and fuss-free hairstyle.

Earlier, Malaika posted a video of herself practising yoga with her teachers. The star shared the clip on the occasion of Teachers' Day and thanked her gurus for helping her believe in her capabilities. "The lovely teachers that guide us and believe in us more than we believe in our own capabilities. They help us achieve any goal in mind and are happier to see our progress," she wrote.

What do you think of Malaika's gym look?