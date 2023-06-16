Malaika Arora drops bombshell look in thigh-high slit black gown, Mahira Khan calls it fire: Check out pics inside

One can never go wrong with black. Whether you're headed out for a date with your significant other or have dinner plans with your girlfriends, a black dress will always be a wise choice of silhouette. Malaika Arora understands the same and her numerous looks in black ensembles are proof of the same. Moreover, her latest look for a photoshoot backs our claim. Malaika slipped into a black-coloured floor-sweeping gown and dropped photos on social media. It garnered compliments from her fans online and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Malaika Arora slips into a black gown for new photoshoot

Malaika Arora's bombshell look in thigh-high slit black gown gets a reaction from Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora's stylist Maneka Hairsinghani dropped images from a recent photoshoot of the star on her Instagram page. It shows Malaika serving glamour and elegance in a cascading black gown featuring a risqué thigh-high slit. She wore the ensemble to attend a beauty pageant event in the capital. The outfit is from the shelves of the designer label Gaby Charbachy. Scroll through to read our download on it and check out the pictures.

Mahira Khan calls Malaika's look 'fire'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's pictures garnered praise from her fans on social media. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also loved the look and dropped fire emoticons in the comments. A fan commented, "Black lady [black heart and heart-eye emojis]." Another wrote, "Queen looking gorgeous." A few others posted 'Wow' in the comments.

Details about Malaika's black gown

Malaika's black ensemble features a strapless asymmetric neckline accentuating her décolletage, a corseted bodice with a fitted bust, a cinched waist highlighting her enviable frame, a cascading skirt adorned with layers, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-sweeping long train.

Malaika ditched accessories with the gown and just opted for gold-embellished high heels. In the end, Malaika chose berry-toned lip shade, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, and subtle eye shadow to complete the glam picks. A sleek side-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}