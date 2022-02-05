Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora is a legit fashion queen in rainbow bodycon dress with a side thigh-high slit: All pics here

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a bodycon gown adorned with rainbow-coloured sequins. She looked like a legit fashion queen in it.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:41 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Malaika Arora is an unstoppable fashion force who manages to serve one incredible look after another without much effort. The star is the legit queen of making glamorous sartorial choices that always makes netizens swoon. Her latest ensemble, which she wore for a photoshoot, came covered in rainbow hues and is a testament to the same.

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, did a photoshoot recently and took to Instagram today, February 5, to share the pictures with her followers. Her dress is from the shelves of Yousef Aljasmi's label known for its dazzling dresses and one of the favourites of the star herself. She styled the ensemble with a minimal aesthetic, keeping in mind the dress's maximalist embellishments.

Malaika's dress features a turtle neckline, full sleeves, and sequins adorned on the fabric in multiple hues like purple, pink, green, yellow, orange and more shades. These hues created a rainbow effect, making Malaika's ensemble a must-have in your party wardrobe. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette and the risqué thigh-high slit on the side elevated the hotness quotient of the ensemble.

Malaika wore the dress with pumps and skipped on other accessories and jewels to team with her bodycon gown. She left her long goddess-like locks open in a centre parting and styled them in romantic curls.

The 46-year-old star's glam picks include shimmery eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara-adorned lashes, bold eyeliner, dewy base make-up, glossy pink lip shade and beaming highlighter.

Earlier, Malaika had posted photos of herself wearing an Elie Madi dress decorated with embellishments. She wore the thigh-grazing dress with minimal accessories and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Meanwhile, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in India's Best Dancer season 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. On the personal front, Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship Instagram-official on his birthday in 2019.

