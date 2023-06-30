Malaika Arora is the picture of elegance as she aces another ethnic look in a steal-worthy Gaurav Gupta lehenga

Fashion enthusiasts look forward to witnessing Malaika Arora on the red carpet in her beauteous gowns. However, nothing beats the OG fashion icon's ethnic wear collection. Malaika is known for her saree and lehenga looks, perfect for any wedding function or low-key festivities at home. Another traditional look of the star is garnering love from her fans and will leave you swooning. It shows Malaika in a black and white lehenga from designer Gaurav Gupta's eponymous label.

Malaika Arora serves another sartorial slay in a lehenga

Malaika Arora aces another ethnic look in a steal-worthy Gaurav Gupta lehenga. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora's hairstylist Alpa Khimani shared a picture from the star's latest photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Sleek yet effortless - she always aces it all." The photo shows Malaika posing on a staircase, dressed in a monochrome-coloured lehenga set from ace couturier Gaurav Gupta's designer label. It boasts the designer's signature structural elements. Scroll through to check out the post.

Malaika Arora's Gaurav Gupta lehenga decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The black and white-coloured lehenga set by Gaurav Gupta features a cropped blouse, a lehenga skirt and a net dupatta. While the sleeveless blouse features a structured bateau neckline, monochrome bead embellishments, a fitted bust, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a plunging square neckline, the lehenga has an A-line layered ghera and matching bead embroidery.

Malaika completed the ensemble with a net dupatta - draped on the shoulders - featuring a swirl structure and monochrome lace borders. Lastly, Malaika chose a matching oxidised mang tika with monochrome beads, statement rings, and high heels for the accessories.

A centre-parted messy low bun, bold smoky eye shadow, dark plum lip shade, beaming highlighter, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring gave the finishing touch to Malaika's traditional ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}