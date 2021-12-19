Malaika Arora looks jaw-dropping in two glam dresses as she serves holiday fashion goals: All pics inside

Holidays are right around the corner, which means many of us are gearing up for a safe Christmas and New Year's Eve get-together with our friends and family. Keeping all the safety precautions in mind is essential, but you can also look good while doing the same. And Bollywood's favourite fashionista - Malaika Arora - has some tips for you on holiday dressing with two ultra-glamorous looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, recently did two photoshoots for which she slipped into two jaw-dropping ensembles that will get you into an early festive mood. The star took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share pictures of herself wearing a silk-satin slip dress. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted her other look in a faux leather dress.

The slip dress is from the shelves of womenswear label, House Of CB, and the other is by Maison Met. Scroll ahead to find all details about both the looks and see Malaika's pictures in them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty: Celebs who made yoga cool in 2021

The first look shows Malaika wearing a flamingo pink strappy slip dress fit for a late-night dinner with your beau during the holidays. The ensemble features a cowl neckline, bodycon silhouette accentuating the diva's enviable curves, and a risqué thigh-baring slit.

Malaika wore the ensemble with metallic brown pointed pumps, sleek gold bracelets, and pastel white nail paint. Minimal accessories allowed the 46-year-old star's dress to be the highlight.

Malaika Arora in a pink slip dress.

In the end, centre-parted wavy tresses, shimmery pink eye shadow, bold eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, nude pink lip shade and sharp contour completed the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor slays airport fashion in stylish outfit

For the second look, Malaika slipped into a nude coloured bodycon dress. The faux leather gown comes with a thigh-high slit on the side, floor-grazing hem, one-shoulder detail, and defined pleats forming a feminine silhouette.

Malaika Arora in a nude coloured gown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika wore the dress with a sleek high ponytail, strappy gold pumps, emerald ring, and gem-adorned floral drop earrings. Smoky eye shadow, mascara-clad lashes, nude lip shade, and sharp contour made up the glam picks for this look.

Malaika Arora's glam picks with the ensemble are incredible.

Which of Malaika's ensembles made it to your favourite list?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON