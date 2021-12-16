Nothing to see here. Just a picture of Malaika Arora looking like a million bucks

Malaika Arora never disappoints. The actor left her fans in awe after she shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday – the pictures are from her current look at the Television reality show India's Best Dancer. Malaika is featuring as one of the judges of the reality show and she just made our jaws drop with the set of pictures from her recent fashion photoshoot.

Malaika Arora never forgets to put her best sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. When not working, the actor is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and each of them manage to set the fashion bar higher than the last time.

Be it a casual Western attire or the traditional six yards of grace, Malaika knows how to drape one around herself and make the attire look better. Malaika's athleisure collections are also note-worthy. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted by paparazzi outside her yoga studio, sets major athleisure goals for us with every public appearance.

On Thursday, Malaika gave us major New Year party fashion goals in a shimmery silver fringe dress. The dress came with slip-in details and tiers around the waist. Malaika posed in the short midriff-baring dress in a glittery indoor setup and showed us how it's done. "Decembering," Malaika captioned her picture. Take a look at the picture here:

She also shared a set of pictures featuring her boss lady poses in a separate post on Instagram. "Glittering," she aptly captioned her pictures. Take a look:

Malaika accessorised her look for the day with diamond earrings and bracelets. For footwear, she opted for a glittery set of stilettos. Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Malaika left her long tresses open as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by hair stylist Alpa Khimani and makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

