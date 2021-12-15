Malaika Arora aces date night fashion goals in a black velvet dress

Malaika Arora is a fashionista. The actor is famously known for her sartorial sense of fashion and for her love for fitness. The actor, when not working out, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and each of them manage to set the bar higher. Be it casual Western outfits or decking up in the six yards of elegance or her athleisure, Malaika knows how to make an outfit look better by adorning them.

For Wednesday, Malaika decided to drive our midweek blues away with a set of pictures of herself decked up in a black ensemble. With the festive season approaching, the fashion lovers are always scurrying to take notes of Malaika's fashion on how to ace several looks for the party. But this attire is for all the cozy date nights in winter.

For the pictures, Malaika played muse to the designer house Maison d'AngelAnn and picked an all-black attire from their wardrobe. For the photoshoot, Malaika wore a black velvet midi dress. The dress came with dramatic sleeves near to the shoulders and then coming down as full sleeves. The dress hugged Malaika's shape perfectly and showed off her curves. Take a look at Malaika's picture here:

Malaika aptly accessorised her look with a contrasting statement silver neckpiece from the house of Farah Khan World. She also added a silver bracelet to her look to give it a more contemporary touch. The bracelet is from the shelves of Mozaati. The dress worn by Malaika is attributed to the designer house Maison d'AngelAnn. The designer house is famously known for their collections of attires that perfectly blend timeless elegance and contemporary touch.

Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Malaika left her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by hairstylist Alpa Khimani and makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick.

