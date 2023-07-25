Malaika Arora looks unreal in a sensational lehenga and bralette perfect for every bridesmaid-to-be. Watch video

Malaika Arora's sartorial journey is one worth stealing fashion tips from. The star loves following the trends and creating them too. She is not one to shy away from experimenting on the red carpet with breathtaking gowns. However, her appearances in ethnic looks are also our favourite, including her latest video in a beauteous lehenga and bralette set by Kalki Fashion for attending an event hosted by the brand in Ahmedabad.

Malaika Arora looks unreal in a sensational lehenga and bralette set

Malaika Arora dons a sensational lehenga and bralette set for an event. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora chose a heavily-embroidered lehenga set - in different shades of blue - to attend the event and looked unreal in the sensational look. The star shared an Instagram reel of herself in the traditional outfit and captioned it with blue heart emojis. The post features a transition video of Malaika. It starts with the star wearing a bathrobe and then changing into the lehenga. Scroll through to read our download on her traditional attire.

Malaika Arora's lehenga is perfect for every bridesmaid

Malaika's blue lehenga is a must-have for the wedding season, especially if you are a bridesmaid-to-be. It features a bralette with double straps embellished in beads, a plunging neckline and back, shimmering sequin and threadwork, a fitted bust, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. A matching indigo-blue dupatta came attached with the blouse and cascaded into a floor-sweeping train.

Malaika styled the choli with a matching lehenga set heavily embroidered in detailed sequin patterns, ruffled attachments, holographic paillettes, a layered ghera, and an asymmetric hemline.

Malaika ditched all accessories with the lehenga and opted for striking glam picks, including shimmering eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, glowing base, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, a centre-parted messy braided hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Fans react to Malaika Arora's video

Fans loved Malaika's reel and showered her with compliments in the comments section. One wrote, "Uffff! Hottest diva. She is the example of age is just a number." Another commented, "Looking very gorgeous." A few others dropped heart and fire emojis.