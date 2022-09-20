Malaika Arora proves why she is the OG style queen in a shimmering figure-hugging gown: All pics inside

One can always trust Malaika Arora to bring the heat whenever she dresses up for any event or a photoshoot. The star has a vast collection of risqué ensembles in her closet. However, nothing beats the charm of a figure-hugging gown, and Malaika surely knows how to work the style statement to its full potential. And this is why she is the style queen. One look at her most recent fashionable appearance, and you will know what we mean. Malaika dropped pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram page today and set the internet on fire with her sultry vibes in a figure-hugging shimmering beige gown. You won't be able to take your eyes off the diva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora is a total smokeshow in a new photoshoot

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora delighted her fans by sharing a new photoshoot on her Instagram page. They showed the 48-year-old star serving glamorous poses dressed in an ensemble from the shelves of the designer clothing label Elie Madi X Yas Couture. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Malaika's jaw-dropping avatar in the beige dress lined with gold and silver sequins. Malaika's gown should be on your mood board if you are a maximalist bride or love OTT looks for attending parties. Keep scrolling to check out her pictures and know how she styled the dress. (Also Read: Malaika Arora spreads sunshine on Georgia streets in an effortless oversized shirt and shorts: Check out latest pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's gown features a raised neckline, full-length sleeves, a beige overlay embellished with silver and gold sequins in abstract vertical lined patterns, a floor-length hemline, a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her enviable curves, and a short train in the back.

Malaika wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments. She chose gold statement rings, patterned chainlink earrings, and strappy peep-toe embellished high heels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Malaika chose centre-parted open tresses styled in waves, shimmering gold eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, sharp contouring, and dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019, and since then, they do not shy away from expressing love for each other on social media as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}