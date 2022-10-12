Malaika Arora rocks black bralette and tights for Rakul Preet's birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani: Inside pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh rang in her 32nd birthday this week in the presence of her close friends and her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The Runway 34 star posted a video and pictures from her bash in London, attended by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dino Morea, Orhan Awatramani, and a few other stars. While the birthday girl rocked a stylish black-and-white mini dress and knee-high boots for the occasion, Malaika Arora's glamorous look stole the show for us. She donned a black printed bralette with tights, a leather jacket and chic boots. Keep scrolling to check out the all-black ensemble and steal some styling tips from her.

Malaika Arora rocks an all-black ensemble for Rakul Preet's birthday bash

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently jetted off to London to spend quality time together. After having lunch dates with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika attended Rakul Preet Singh's birthday party with Arjun. Rakul and Arjun shared snippets from the bash on their Instagram pages and gave us a glimpse of what Malaika wore for the occasion. The star's steal-worthy all-black bralette, tights and leather jacket set is a must-have look for your fall wardrobe. See the pictures below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the queen of effortless airport fashion in sweatshirt and tights with no makeup: All pics, video)

Malaika's black bralette is from the shelves of the luxury label Dolce & Gabbana and comes with a plunging V neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, and a logo print in contrasting white hue. She wore it with matching high-waisted tights featuring a bodycon fitting and the D&G logo on the front.

Malaika completed her look for the party with a black faux leather jacket featuring full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, and an oversized fitting. Lastly, Malaika accessorised the all-black fit with a statement ring, black tinted sunglasses and a dainty chain, and for the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open tresses, pink lip shade, and minimal makeup.

Scroll to see more pictures:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019 after much speculation.