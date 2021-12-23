Malaika Arora's bold look in 40k gold metallic mini dress is show-stopping

If you are looking for the hottest upgrade to your party wardrobe, Malaika Arora is here to sort your fashion woes with her latest smoking hot pictures that look perfect for a Christmas date night. Serving a bold look this Christmas, Malaika made dressing up exciting again with her seductive silhouette in a single sleeve gold metallic mini dress that is enough to make the traffic stop and we are smitten.

Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in the jacquard dress. The pictures featured Malaika donning a gold metallic jacquard mini dress that shimmers at night.

Ruched through the sides to flatter the frame, the dress was defined with a single puff sleeve and a dramatic ruffle along the one-shoulder neckline. Made in Italy, the mini dress concealed a zip fastening at the side and ended just above Malaika's thighs.

Pulling back her wavy braided tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Malaika completed her attire with a pair of pointed-toe golden heels and was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri, Esther Pinto and Hritika Naik. She accessorised her look with a pair of round earrings and a stack of finger rings from Anmol Jewellers.

Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Malaika amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, golden eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Malaika set the Internet on fire.

The ensemble is credited to Norwegian fashion designer, Peter Dundas' eponymous label that boasts of unapologetically bold, timeless, beautiful ready-to-wear pieces, body-hugging activewear and one-of-a-kind custom creations to meet the needs of the brand's fiercely loyal and nomadic customer. The metallic ruffled jacquard mini dress originally costs $530 or ₹39,967.

Malaika Arora's metallic ruffled jacquard mini dress from Dundas. (dundasworld.com)

Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruise, holiday, pre-spring or travel. With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and holiday spirit here to lift up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant like Malaika Arora’s mini dresses that are perfect fashion inspiration.

