Black seems to be Malaika Arora's favourite colour for red carpet events. On November 26, the 53-year-old actor attended choreographer Bosco Martis's birthday bash. For the occasion, she picked an all-black ensemble, serving a masterclass in monochrome evening glamour.

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Malaika Arora's edgy and classy look

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For Bosco Martis's evening birthday bash, Malaika made a bold fashion statement with an edgy, monochromatic look. The simple outfit featuring a black fitted top and matching leather pants was all about understated, sensual glamour, which defines the star's usual style choices.

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{{^usCountry}} She wore a black sleeveless halter-neck bodysuit. It featured a sleek, fitted silhouette with a low-cut U-neckline and a plunging, backless design. She paired the top with high-waisted, shiny black leather flared trousers. The pants had a glossy finish that caught the event lights perfectly, adding texture to the bodysuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wore a black sleeveless halter-neck bodysuit. It featured a sleek, fitted silhouette with a low-cut U-neckline and a plunging, backless design. She paired the top with high-waisted, shiny black leather flared trousers. The pants had a glossy finish that caught the event lights perfectly, adding texture to the bodysuit. {{/usCountry}}

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She opted for dramatic red lipstick to pop against the all-black ensemble, glammed up with feathered brows, fluttering lashes, a dewy base, and rouged cheeks. Her hair was kept down in loose, sleek waves and parted in the middle. Malaika kept the styling minimal, wearing a classic metallic watch and peep-toe heels.

The Earthshot Prize afterparty

On November 25, Malaika Arora attended the Uber Earthshot Afterparty, an evening celebrating innovation, sustainability, and the changemakers driving a greener future. For the occasion, she picked a red-carpet-ready black, floor-length gown by Rebecca Vallance with a sculptural, pleated-ruffle flower embroidered on the left shoulder.

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The gown features a sophisticated, asymmetric one-shoulder design with a full-length sleeve and a fitted bodice. A form-fitting silhouette and a floor-length column maxi skirt add to its sculptural elegance. To accessorise the ensemble, she picked emerald green earrings, statement rings, heels, and a small metallic crystal clutch.

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With her hair styled in a sleek low ponytail, Malaika opted for feathered brows, winged eyeliner, subtle brown eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and fluttering eyelashes to round off her glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the film Thama, in which she featured in a special dance number (item song) titled Poison Baby. She also co-owns dining ventures including Scarlett House in Bandra West and Juhu and Sweeney in Khar alongside her son Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan.