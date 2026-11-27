Black seems to be Malaika Arora's favourite colour for red carpet events. On November 26, the 53-year-old actor attended choreographer Bosco Martis's birthday bash. For the occasion, she picked an all-black ensemble, serving a masterclass in monochrome evening glamour.
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Malaika Arora's edgy and classy look
For Bosco Martis's evening birthday bash, Malaika made a bold fashion statement with an edgy, monochromatic look. The simple outfit featuring a black fitted top and matching leather pants was all about understated, sensual glamour, which defines the star's usual style choices.
She wore a black sleeveless halter-neck bodysuit. It featured a sleek, fitted silhouette with a low-cut U-neckline and a plunging, backless design. She paired the top with high-waisted, shiny black leather flared trousers. The pants had a glossy finish that caught the event lights perfectly, adding texture to the bodysuit.{{/usCountry}}
She wore a black sleeveless halter-neck bodysuit. It featured a sleek, fitted silhouette with a low-cut U-neckline and a plunging, backless design. She paired the top with high-waisted, shiny black leather flared trousers. The pants had a glossy finish that caught the event lights perfectly, adding texture to the bodysuit.{{/usCountry}}
She opted for dramatic red lipstick to pop against the all-black ensemble, glammed up with feathered brows, fluttering lashes, a dewy base, and rouged cheeks. Her hair was kept down in loose, sleek waves and parted in the middle. Malaika kept the styling minimal, wearing a classic metallic watch and peep-toe heels.
The Earthshot Prize afterparty
On November 25, Malaika Arora attended the Uber Earthshot Afterparty, an evening celebrating innovation, sustainability, and the changemakers driving a greener future. For the occasion, she picked a red-carpet-ready black, floor-length gown by Rebecca Vallance with a sculptural, pleated-ruffle flower embroidered on the left shoulder.
The gown features a sophisticated, asymmetric one-shoulder design with a full-length sleeve and a fitted bodice. A form-fitting silhouette and a floor-length column maxi skirt add to its sculptural elegance. To accessorise the ensemble, she picked emerald green earrings, statement rings, heels, and a small metallic crystal clutch.
With her hair styled in a sleek low ponytail, Malaika opted for feathered brows, winged eyeliner, subtle brown eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and fluttering eyelashes to round off her glam.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the film Thama, in which she featured in a special dance number (item song) titled Poison Baby. She also co-owns dining ventures including Scarlett House in Bandra West and Juhu and Sweeney in Khar alongside her son Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
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