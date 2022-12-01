Malaika Arora ticks off weekday workout in black athleisure, waves at camera

Malaika Arora’s fashion diaries are drool worthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor, who is a model and an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a stunning shimmery gown or a casual ensemble in oversized denims, or stepping out of her home to visit her fitness studio in an athleisure, Malaika’s every day fashion is our inspo. Malaika, besides being a fashionista, is also a fitness enthusiast. Malaika, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the rough patch that she was undergoing in her life when she turned to yoga, and since then, yoga and fitness have been her go-to place.

Malaika is often clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai outside her fitness studio. Either walking into the studio or stepping out of it after an intense session of yoga, Malaika loves to drop major cues of fashion for her fans to follow for their workout days. The actor, on Thursday, started her morning on the right note as she walked out of Diva Yoga in Bandra. Malaika's athleisure for the midweek fitness session is noteworthy. The actor opted for a black sports bra featuring dots in multicolour shades. She teamed it with a pair of tights of the same print. In comfy pink flip flops, the actor aced the look. Check out her workout look for the day here:

Malaika waved at the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika wore her tresses into a clean bun as she waved at the cameras and sported her brightest smile before getting into her car. Malaika is trained by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi. The actor opted for a no makeup look as she aced her workout fashion in style. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika looked stunning as ever.

