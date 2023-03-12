Malaika Arora turns showstopper on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week, fan says 'Was waiting for real queen to arrive'. Watch

The Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), in partnership with the Fashion council Of India (FDCI), saw many celebrities walk the ramp in beauteous creations by various designers. Bollywood's OG fashionista Malaika Arora also turned showstopper at the fashion show for Bhumika Sharma. The designer showcased her latest collection Dahlia and dressed Malaika in a gorgeous red outfit decorated with intricate embroidery work. Keep scrolling to check out snippets from Malaika's walk on the ramp.

Malaika Arora walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week

On Sunday, Malaika Arora took over the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI for designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection Dahlia. The star closed the show dressed in a bralette, sharara and cape jacket set from Bhumika Sharma's new line. The official Instagram account of LFW and paparazzi pages shared Malaika's videos. Fans loved her walk on the ramp and took to the comments section to shower her with praise. See the videos below.

Malaika's fans flooded the comments of her ramp walk videos with compliments. One fan wrote, "Looking gorgeous forever. Fabulous." Another commented, "Was eagerly waiting for the REAL QUEEN to arrive and here she is." A user remarked, "She killed it." Another called her "Queen of ramp walk."

Regarding Malaika's outfit for closing the show, the red-coloured ensemble comes with a bralette, sharara pants and a cape jacket. While the bralette features straps, a plunging neckline, heavy embroidery, a fitted bust and cropped hem, the pants have a high-rise waist and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Malaika wore a cape jacket over the bralette and sharara pants set. It features padded shoulders, a sheer silhouette embroidered with gold taar patterns, full-length sleeves, beadwork, a floor-sweeping hem, embellished trims, and an open front.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings, and for the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open tresses, bold winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, and on-fleek brows.