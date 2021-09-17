Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Malaika Arora upgrades sexy benchmark in 35k fuchsia off-shoulder top, pants

Malaika Arora redefines raw beauty as she rocks a bold off-shoulder silhouette in a shiny fuchsia pink cropped bodice and baggy straight leg pants to ace tough femininity and effortless cool
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Malaika Arora upgrades sexy benchmark in 35k fuchsia off-shoulder top, pants(Instagram/tanghavri)

As the centuries-old trend of co-ords make a comeback this season, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora gives it her own sultry twist to upgrade the sexy benchmark in a fuchsia off-shoulder top and a pair of pants. Redefining raw beauty, Malaika rocked a bold off-shoulder silhouette in a shiny fuchsia pink cropped bodice and a pair of baggy straight leg pants to ace tough femininity and effortless cool.

Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a cropped, off shoulder silhouette in a shiny fuchsia pink top that came with voluminous sleeves in signature Aje style.

The top sported an intricately wrapped bodice and button-down back. Malaika teamed it with a pair of baggy straight leg pants that came with front pleat details in stunning fuchsia pink colour. 

Oversized belt loops and a soft, linen-blend fabrication completed the trouser look. Leaving her luscious soft curls open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Malaika accessorised her look by a choker from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbass, ring from Antarez Jewels and a grey handbag.

RELATED STORIES

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Malaika amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with balck eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Malaika sent fans and fashion police on frenzy.

The ensemble is credited to Australian fashion house, Aje, which boasts of a curated mix of effortless essentials and statement occasion pieces, each crafted with luxurious sensibilities. While the crop top originally costs $276.00 or 20,291.85, the pants were priced at $206.00 or 15,145.37 approximately.

 

Malaika Arora's crop off-shoulder top from Aje (ajeworld.com)
Malaika Arora's pants from Aje (ajeworld.com)

 

Malaika Arora was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

