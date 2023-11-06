Manish Malhotra's Diwali party: Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Nita Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor attend. Who wore what

The Diwali celebrations have kickstarted in B-Town. Celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's big bash last night in Mumbai. The star-studded party saw many big names in attendance, including Rekha, Nita Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, and more celebrities. All the celebs chose striking traditional looks for the party. Scroll through to check out who wore what.

Who wore what to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Rekha

Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rekha looked her elegant best as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence for his star-studded Diwali bash. The veteran actor draped herself in a gorgeous silk brocade saree featuring broad embellished borders. She wore the six yards with a matching full-sleeved silk blouse, layered gold necklace, dangling jhumkis, bracelets, kadhas, a mang tika, and platform heels. A centre-parted braided bun, striking red lips, winged eyeliner, rouge tint on the cheeks, and mascara on the lashes round it off.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga boasting the designer's signature sequin embellishments done in abstract patterns. While the choli features a plunging neckline, a backless design, a mini-cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the lehenga has a floor-grazing hem length, a mid-rise waist, and a mermaid silhouette. She completed the traditional look with jhumkis, a box clutch, open locks, statement rings, and striking gold-hued glam picks.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Nita Ambani arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with his son, Anant Ambani's fiancée, Radhika Merhcant. While Nita Ambani look gorgeous in an indigo blue saree decked in rhinestone embellishments and ruffled borders, Radhika complemented her in an ivory heavily-embroidered lehenga choli set. Meanwhile, Nita Ambani's diamond-embellished cape blouse, which she draped over the six yards, stole the show.

Ananya Panday and Adiya Roy Kapur

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at Manish Malhotra's party in classy and head-turning traditional ensembles. While Aditya looked dapper in a short black bandhgala kurta, Pathani pants, statement rings, a black embellished ear stud, trimmed beard, and side-parted sleek hairdo, Ananya complemented him in a lemon-green lehenga set decked in silver floral embroidery. She glammed the ensemble with a choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, high heels, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam picks.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose a blue sheer saree decked in shimmering sequins and beaded embellishments to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. She styled the six yards with a sequinned statement plunge-neck bralette with a racerback design. Embellished juttis, statement earrings, rings, bold eye makeup, side-parted curly locks, nude lip shade, and glowing skin round it all off.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai embraced colour-block fashion for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a red and hot pink-coloured velvet kurta and palazzo set. She wore the heavily embroidered ensemble with Chandbalis, a matching chiffon dupatta, centre-parted open locks with wavy ends, block heels, red lip shade, a dainty bindi, and an embellished clutch.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra served couple fashion goals in striking traditional outfits by Manish Malhotra for the designer's Diwali bash. While Kiara wore a velvet lehenga set, Siddharth complemented her in a black kurta and pyjama set. Kiara accessorised her traditional look with a choker necklace and striking glam picks.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a gold tissue silk saree featuring an embellished border. She wore the six yards with a matching blouse featuring puffed quarter-length sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem. Statement-making chandbalis, centre-parted open tresses, rings, high heels, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter gave the finishing touch.

