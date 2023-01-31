Manushi Chhillar is elegance personified in a blue and silver lehenga

Manushi Chhillar is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion moodboard on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor is known for showing us how to upgrade our fashion game – from casual ensembles to formal attires to ethnics, Manushi’s fashion diaries are varied and replete with fashion inspo for all kinds of looks. Manushi loves to deck up in ensembles and share the snippets on her Instagram profile. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved and the fashion lovers look forward to her post to take notes on how to ace a look perfectly.

Manushi, a day back, shared a set of pictures from one of her red carpet looks and we are smitten. The actor attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai and shared a slew of pictures of her look. Manushi, for the red-carpet look, picked an ethnic ensemble and sizzled in it as she posed for the pictures and looked absolutely stunning. Manushi, for the look. Opted for a blue silk lehenga and the ensemble has out heart. Manushi decked up in a blue silk blouse with long sleeves, and embroidery work in silver resham threads throughout, featuring a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a long and flowy blue skirt with embroidery work, and added a georgette blue dupatta featuring silver embroidery work and silver zari work at the borders. Take a look at the pictures here:

Manushi further accessorised her look for the day in a statement necklace with embedded white stones, matching danglers, and a silver bracelet from the shelves of Sunita Gupta. Styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Manushi wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist George P Kritikos, Manushi decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.