Manushi Chhillar leaves for Cannes Film Festival, nails airport look in stylish outfit and knee-high boots. Watch

Actor Manushi Chhillar is one of the Bollywood celebrities who will be making their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The 76th Festival de Cannes kickstarted today and will be on till May 27. Manushi jetted off to the French Riviera from Mumbai, and the Cannes debutant's glamorous airport look caught everyone's attention. She stunned in a stylish denim and tank top teamed with killer knee-high boots. Scroll through to see Manushi's video at the Mumbai airport.

Manushi Chhillar flies off to Cannes

Manushi Chhillar leaves for Cannes Film Festival, where she will make her debut this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paparazzi clicked Manushi Chhillar at the Mumbai airport today. They shared a video of the former Miss World winner on social media with the caption, "This pretty woman is Cannes ready [ok hand sing and heart eye emojis] off she goes!" The clip shows Manushi greeting the media and posing for them before entering the airport. Her airport look is the perfect mix of elegance and style. Check out our download on it below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi wore a white tank top featuring racerback detailing, a high-rise neckline, a ribbed design, and a bodycon silhouette. She tucked the blouse inside her light blue-coloured denim jeans, which come with a high waist, skinny fit, and stitched design for a structured look.

Manushi accessorised the outfit with a Louis Vuitton tan monogram shoulder bag, a sleek watch, gold dangling earrings, and tan-coloured knee-high heeled boots. In the end, Manushi chose centre-parted open tresses, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, and a minimal base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, apart from Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta are also debuting at Cannes. While Esha is already in the French Riviera town, Anushka will soon leave for the event. Anushka will honour women in cinema with Oscar winner Kate Winslet at the prestigious film festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}