Manushi Chhillar’s pastel lehengas are for every festive season

Manushi Chhillar is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. From ethnic attires to casual ensembles to looking like a boss babe in formal fashion, Manushi keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Some of the snippets often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar's offbeat monochrome ensemble is perfect for a summer party

Manushi, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a pastel lehenga. The actor ditched casual ensembles this time and instead picked an attire apt for the festive season around. The country celebrated Raksha Bandhan a day back and Manushi’s attire made for the perfect festive vibe. The actor looked stunning as she decked up in an ivory white sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and embroidery work in multicolour threads. She teamed the blouse with a long flowy ivory white skirt with embroidery work. Manushi added more ethnic vibes to her look with a pastel satin dupatta with embroidery work at the borders. With multiple pink flower emoticons, Manushi captioned her pictures. Take a look:

The other picture of Manushi from the set featured herself looking stunning as ever in a white slip blouse with blue embroidery teamed with a long flowy white skirt with embroidery work and a white dupatta. The dupatta came with intricate embroidery work at the borders. Styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Manushi wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls and decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

