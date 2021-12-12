Manushi Chhillar's tangerine bikini pictures scream summer as she poses by pool

Some of the popular colours for summer 2021, especially in swimsuits, were neon, hot pink, tangerine, lime green, bright teal and fluorescent shades and tapping into the trend recently is Bollywood actor and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar. Turning cover girl for a magazine, Manushi tapped into one of the summer's hottest trend - a tangerine bikini and her viral pictures led us into daydreaming about pool parties — particularly, the ones that involve swimsuit or beachwear fashion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Manushi shared a slew of pictures from her smoking hot photoshoot that showed her slaying the sartorial game like a true diva. The pictures featured her posing by the poolside in a drenched look to ooze oomph.

She donned a tangerine bikini that came with a wide straps top that sported a low back and a straight neckline for a mega-flattering vibe. It was teamed with a matching richly coloured, vintage inspired, high-waisted bottom that looked universally flattering.

Leaving her wet tresses open down her back, Manushi accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a golden chain choker and a waist chain, all from Outhouse Jewellery. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Manushi opted for a dewy makeup look that included highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The tangerine bikini top and bottom separately costs $50 each or ₹3,786 each approximately on their sustainable designer website.

Manushi Chhillar's tangerine bikini top from Ookioh (ookioh.com)

Manushi Chhillar's tangerine bikini bottom from Ookioh (ookioh.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi Chhillar was styled for the cover shoot by fashion stylists Sheefa J Gilani, Niyoshi Jain and Jeevika Bhatia.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter