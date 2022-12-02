Manushi Chhillar’s white tiered chiffon saree is winning the Internet

Manushi Chhillar is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a casual ensemble or the six yards of grace or in a stunning anarkali salwar suit, Manushi knows how to deck up right for the occasion and ensure that the limelight never leaves her side. Manushi is freshly back after her retreat amidst the lush greenery where she enjoyed a rejuvenating stay. From having a talk with a peacock to practising kickboxing amidst an eye-soothing green landscape, Manushi did it all.

Manushi, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself decked up in the six yards of grace. The actor’s ethnic fashion diaries are drool worthy as well as envy-inducing. She knows how to slay festive fashion goals for her fans to follow. Manushi, for the midweek, played muse to fashion designer Arpita Mehta and picked a chiffon saree for the occasion. Manushi's white chiffon saree came with multiple golden embellishments all throughout. It featured a silver zari border, and tier details with frills below the waist. Manushi teamed her saree with a contrasting heavily embellished silver blouse featuring sleeveless details and a plunging neckline. Manushi posed for the pictures against a vintage car and looked every bit stunning. “Believe in magic,” Manushi captioned her pictures. Take a look:

Manushi further accessorised her look for the day in a statement diamond choker from the house of Rubans Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Manushi wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part. In minimal makeup, Manushi aced the ethnic look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small silver bindi.

