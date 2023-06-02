Manushi Chhillar slays in a mesmerising green maxi dress, redefining summer glam. Check out her gorgeous pics

Manushi Chhillar has truly emerged as a fashion icon, after displaying her exceptional fashion sense on the global stage at Cannes. Her recent post featuring an enchanting green dress highlights her continued prowess in the fashion world. With every stunning look, she serves as an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts, as evident from her captivating Insta diaries. Whether it's an exquisite red carpet appearance or a casual outing, Manushi effortlessly makes a statement. Her recent look is no exception, showcasing her impeccable style. Don't miss out on the opportunity to glean some fashion tips from her latest remarkable look. (Also read: Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar's elegant black gown proves going classic can never go out of style. All pics, video )

Manushi Chhillar Stuns in a Green Maxi Dress

Manushi Chhillar's green dress is the perfect summer fashion inspiration. (Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

On Thursday, fans were pleasantly surprised when the actress treated them with her latest Instagram pictures captioned "Sunny days." The post featured Manushi in a mesmerizing full-length green dress from the renowned fashion brand Dalida Ayach boutique, with styling credits going to Sheefa J Gilani. As expected, her post quickly gained viral attention on social media, amassing over 60k likes and numerous comments showering her with praise and compliments. Without further ado, let's dive into the captivating snapshots of Manushi.

In a vibrant shade of green, the dress worn by Manushi exudes an undeniable charm. Its design boasts delicate noodle strap sleeves, a flattering sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, and a graceful flare that cascades down to a full-length hemline. With an air of elegance, the actress gracefully complemented her look by accessorizing with oversized rectangle sunglasses, a chic grey pouch purse, and a pair of Louboutin heels adorned with a striking red bow on the top. These carefully chosen accessories add a touch of sophistication and perfectly enhance her overall ensemble.

Opting for a fresh and natural makeup look, she kept it simple with a dewy base, subtly contoured cheeks, and a bold shade of bright red lipstick. To accentuate her features, she maintained a middle partition and wore her beautiful hair open. Her dress serves as an ideal fashion inspiration for the summer season, suitable for various occasions such as dates or casual outings.

