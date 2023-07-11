Margot Robbie's Barbie 'Solo In The Spotlight' Schiaparelli dress at movie premiere breaks internet: See how it was made

The world premiere of the upcoming movie Barbie was a star-studded affair. The event - held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California - saw Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Gal Gadot, Billie Eilish, Patrick Starrr, Mark Ronson, Trixie Mattel, Grace Gummer, and more stars walking the pink carpet at the film's premiere. Most celebrities embraced the Barbiecore theme for the occasion and came dressed in pink-coloured ensembles. However, Margot Robbie's customer Schiaparelli dress inspired by a 1960s Barbie stole the spotlight.

Margot Robbie's custom Schiaparelli dress

Margot Robbie wore a Schiaparelli dress inspired by the 'Solo In The Spotlight' 1960s Barbie doll. (AFP, Instagram)

Margot Robbie wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie premiere. Margot's black dress was made to look like the 'Solo in the Spotlight' doll from 1960, designed by Daniel Roseberry - the creative director of Schiaparelli. It was a perfect homage featuring a hyperreal sculpted shape of the bodice, the chiffon scarf, the gloves, and even the heels. She elevated the look by styling her blonde tresses in a sleek hairdo inspired by the doll.

How the dress was made?

The Instagram account of the French Haute Couture house shared the making video of Margot's dress with the caption, "Barbie Couture. Bustier dress fully embroidered with sequins. Multiple layers of black tulle. A single hand-painted embroidered rose. #Schiaparelli." It begins with a picture of the original 'Solo In The Spotlight' doll, the inspiration behind Margot's dress. Then, it shows Daniel Roseberry creating a sketch of the ensemble and atelier transforming it into reality.

Margot Robbie's Barbie premiere look decoded

Margot Robbie's strapless dress inspired by the original 1960 'Solo in the Spotlight' Barbie features a midi-length silhouette, a bustier bodice, gleaming black sequin embellishments, and a black tulle tiered hem topped by a red embroidered and hand-painted rose adornment.

Margot completed her look with a pale pink tulle handkerchief, black Opera gloves, and peep-toe high-heel Manolo Blahnik mules. Lastly, Margot chose Lorraine Schwartz's sparkling diamond stud earrings and layered necklaces for the accessories.