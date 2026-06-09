Mary Jane Sneakers are fashion's favourite shoe trend right now: From Puma Speedcat to Adidas Samba, 6 stylish picks

The Mary Jane shoe has a surprisingly long history. What started as a simple, practical shoe style has transformed into one of fashion's most recognisable silhouettes.

Mary Jane inspired sneakers for women(Myntra)

The original Mary Jane became popular in the early 1900s, inspired by children's footwear styles featuring a rounded toe and a single strap across the top of the foot. The name itself comes from a comic strip character named Mary Jane from Buster Brown, a popular early 20th-century comic series, where the character was often illustrated wearing the signature strapped shoes.

For decades, Mary Janes were associated with school uniforms, children's shoes, and classic dressing. But fashion has a habit of bringing back the past—and the Mary Jane slowly evolved from a nostalgic style into a fashion statement.

The first major comeback happened when designers began reimagining the silhouette for women’s wardrobes. The shoe moved beyond its schoolgirl image and became a symbol of playful, feminine style. From platform versions to patent leather styles, Mary Janes became a favourite among those who loved vintage-inspired dressing.

Now, the trend has entered its newest chapter: Mary Jane sneakers.

The rise of balletcore, nostalgic fashion, and the demand for comfortable everyday footwear has pushed this hybrid style into the spotlight. Instead of choosing between a pretty flat and a practical sneaker, fashion lovers are embracing shoes that combine both.

The current sneaker landscape is also moving away from oversized, chunky designs towards slimmer, more refined silhouettes. The popularity of retro sneakers like the Adidas Samba OG and Puma's sleek lifestyle shoes has helped create space for this softer sneaker movement.

Brands like Puma have tapped into the trend by blending sporty heritage with ballet-inspired details, while Adidas Sambas have shown how a low-profile, vintage sneaker can become an everyday fashion essential.

{{^usCountry}} What makes Mary Jane sneakers stand out is their versatility. They bring the femininity of ballet flats, the nostalgia of vintage shoes, and the comfort of sneakers into one wearable style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What makes Mary Jane sneakers stand out is their versatility. They bring the femininity of ballet flats, the nostalgia of vintage shoes, and the comfort of sneakers into one wearable style. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How to style Mary Jane Sneakers? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to style Mary Jane Sneakers? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These are versatile pairs. You can team them with straight-leg jeans and relaxed denim, mini skirts and dresses, wide-leg trousers, office-friendly co-ords and everyday casual outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are versatile pairs. You can team them with straight-leg jeans and relaxed denim, mini skirts and dresses, wide-leg trousers, office-friendly co-ords and everyday casual outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rise of Mary Jane sneakers is part of a larger shift in footwear, where fashion is moving towards styles that feel nostalgic, versatile, and wearable. Mary Jane sneakers for women {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rise of Mary Jane sneakers is part of a larger shift in footwear, where fashion is moving towards styles that feel nostalgic, versatile, and wearable. Mary Jane sneakers for women {{/usCountry}}

1.

ADIDAS Originals Men Samba Og Leather Sneakers

The Adidas Samba OG keeps that classic football-inspired design alive with a low-profile shape, leather upper, and signature three-stripe detailing. Its minimal silhouette makes it easy to style with relaxed denims, trousers, skirts, and even dresses. It represents the current sneaker mood perfectly: less bulky, more refined, and focused on timeless design.

Style tip: Pair the Adidas Samba OG with relaxed-fit jeans, a fitted tee, and a leather jacket for that effortless street-style look. For a softer contrast, wear it with a midi skirt or a flowy dress; the slim silhouette keeps the outfit balanced and modern.

2.

Skechers Women's Seager Sneaker

Skechers is known for comfort, and the Seager brings that reputation into the Mary Jane-inspired category. The strap detail gives the sneaker a softer, more elegant appearance than traditional lace-up styles, while the brand's signature cushioning keeps things comfortable throughout the day. It's ideal for women who prioritise comfort but still want something that feels stylish and polished.

Style tip: Wear with midi dresses, linen co-ords, or relaxed tailoring for a chic everyday outfit.

3.

Puma Speedcat Ballet SD Sneakers

The ballet sneaker trend has exploded this year, and Puma's Speedcat Ballet is one of the most talked-about versions. Inspired by the iconic Speedcat silhouette, it combines the sleek profile of a ballet flat with the sporty DNA of a sneaker. The result feels fashion-forward, playful, and very current.

This is the pair fashion insiders are styling with everything from baggy jeans to slip skirts.

Style tip: Pair with barrel jeans and a fitted tank for an effortlessly cool off-duty look.

4.

Tigeridea Fashion Sneakers for Women Mary Jane Shoes Comfor...

For those who love the Mary Jane trend but want something simple and everyday-friendly, this pair captures the essence of the trend beautifully. The double-strap detail gives it that classic Mary Jane charm, while the sneaker-inspired sole makes it feel more relaxed and wearable than traditional flats.

The flat construction makes it a practical choice for long days when you want your shoes to look stylish without compromising on comfort. The design sits perfectly between ballet flats and casual sneakers, making it easy to style across different aesthetics.

Style tip: Wear it with straight-leg jeans and a tucked-in shirt for a casual chic look, or pair it with a flowy dress for a softer balletcore-inspired outfit.

5.

KazarMax Premium Aurora Ballerina Mary Jane

Designed with comfort in mind, this pair features arch-support cushioning, an adjustable strap, and a wide toe box that makes all-day wear significantly easier. While many ballet-inspired shoes prioritise aesthetics over practicality, this one manages to balance both. The sporty sole gives it a modern edge while maintaining the elegance associated with traditional Mary Janes.

Style tip: Pair with cotton dresses, pleated skirts, or monochrome co-ords for a refined daytime look.

6.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Venus Sneakers

If you're looking for a shoe that perfectly captures the balletcore trend, this might be it. The slim silhouette feels delicate and feminine, while the sneaker construction ensures far more comfort than a traditional ballet flat. It's the kind of shoe that instantly makes an outfit feel fashion-conscious without looking like you're trying too hard. Expect to see versions of this silhouette everywhere this year.

Style tip: Wear with mini dresses, oversized shirts, or relaxed denims to balance the feminine shape.

Why Everyone Loves Mary Jane Sneakers

They offer:

More comfort than ballet flats

More personality than basic sneakers

Better versatility across outfits

A feminine touch without sacrificing comfort

A trend-forward alternative to chunky trainers

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Mary Jane Sneakers: FAQs What are Mary Jane sneakers? Mary Jane sneakers combine the signature strap detail of traditional Mary Jane shoes with the cushioning and comfort of sneakers.

Are Mary Jane sneakers still trending in 2026? Absolutely. Balletcore and feminine sneaker silhouettes continue to be major footwear trends this year.

How do you style Mary Jane sneakers? They work well with dresses, skirts, wide-leg jeans, tailored trousers, co-ords, and even relaxed officewear.

Are Mary Jane sneakers comfortable? Yes. Most styles offer significantly more support and cushioning than standard ballet flats, making them suitable for everyday wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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