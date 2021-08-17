Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Masaba Gupta in all-black corset and sheer skirt mixes boss lady vibes with sensuous glamour
fashion

Masaba Gupta in all-black corset and sheer skirt mixes boss lady vibes with sensuous glamour

Masaba Gupta serves boss lady vibes mixed with sensuous glamour for a new photoshoot for which she wore a corset and sheer skirt. She looked stunning in the all-black ensemble.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Masaba Gupta in all-black corset and sheer skirt mixes boss lady vibes with sensuous glamour(Instagram/@masabagupta)

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta has time and again proved that she is more than a fashion designer. Apart from creating looks that blend pop colours and quirky prints for her designer label, the star has added multiple achievements to her list. From starring in her own Netflix show Masaba Masaba to serving sartorial goals for glamorous photoshoots, Masaba is doing it all. Her latest Instagram post is proof.

Masaba took to Instagram today to post a picture of herself serving boss lady vibes mixed with sensuous glamour for a photoshoot. She captioned her post, "Don't ask me who I am. I am Not one thing, but everything. I'm a chameleon." And we definitely agree.

For the photoshoot, Masaba slipped into a chic corset from designer label Shivan and Narresh and teamed it with a custom-designer wrap skirt. Scroll down to see how she styled the sexy attire.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta oozes oomph as she styles denim jeans with satin crop tops

Masaba chose a black patterned faux leather corset for the photoshoot. It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold embellishment in the middle.

The corset came in a cropped length and flaunted Masaba's shoulders and toned midriff.

The ace-designer teamed the corset with a draped sheer black skirt featuring a risqué thigh-high slit. The draped skirt had a knotted detail on the front.

Masaba teamed the ensemble with black sheer long gloves, strappy embellished stilettos from Alexander Wang NY, and large gold hoop earrings.

Masaba left her wild, luscious locks open in a sleeked-back hairdo. She chose smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, nude lips, dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, kohl-adorned eyes, well-defined eyebrows, and sharp contour to glam it up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba has started shooting for the second season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

Topics
masaba gupta masaba masaba neena gupta
