Masaba Gupta’s wedding look is all about ‘the union of tradition and freedom’

Congratulations, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra! The fashion designer got married to his beau Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony on Friday morning. In the presence of Masaba and Satyadeep’s family, the couple tied the tied and the incoming pictures are proof that they had a lot of fun. Masaba and Satyadeep started dating in 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. Since then, Satyadeep and Masaba have featured in each other’s social media handles. “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter,” Masaba’s caption on announcing her wedding to Satyadeep is as pretty as she looked on the wedding day.

Masaba owns the fashion label House of Masaba and the designer of course wore a stunning lehenga from her own designer house for the special day. In the “Barfi pink paan patti” lehenga, Masaba looked as dreamy as ever. The designer opted for a pastel pink blouse featuing silver zari patterns on the plunging neckline. She teamed it with two dupattas - “One in a lime green wallflower print dupatta with a sequined border and the other with open hearts embellished on it in rani pink. The custom border has the first ever Masaba motif - the palm and the chidiya which celebrates the union of tradition and freedom,” read an excerpt of her post. Masaba further added that the goal behind choosing a design with the union of tradition and freedom is to establish that a woman can believe in the institution of marriage and also voice their opinions freely, and do what their heart desire.

Masaba further accessorised her look for the day in a golden neck choker, golden neck chains and a statement golden necklace. In statement white-stone studded golden earrings, the designer looked ethereal. However, her headgear stole the show. Speaking of the same, Masaba added, “I wanted a customised Chand Taara inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy - the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that.”

Sharing pictures of herself with Satyadeep, Masaba added, “This is gonna be great.”

Wishes poured in from everywhere. Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others dropped by to share good wishes on her special day.

