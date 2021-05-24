Megan Fox adds a touch of sexy to goth in barely-there dress worth 1.2 lakh

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 was held on Monday morning and celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Celebrity couple, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Megan Fox, was among them. The two opted for a goth look with a touch of sexy and their fans absolutely loved it. Colson Baker who is famous by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, looked dapper in his black suit as he twinned with his girlfriend.

Megan, for the event, went the risque route and wore a jaw-dropping gown from Mugler. The all-black sheer cut-out dress featured a cross jersey neckline and illusion stretch tulle on the waist along with a draped sheer tulle skirt. With the dress, the actor wore a pair of black peep-toe heels from the shelves of Jimmy Choo. The 35-year-old accessorised her outfit with just a pair of earrings and let her dress be the highlight of the night.

Megan went subtle with her glam as well and was seen sporting an on-point eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, a little blush and a matte nude lipstick. She topped it off by leaving her long lustrous slightly wavy middle-parted hair down. The stunner shared an image of herself and MGK, right before hitting the red carpet, on her Instagram with the caption, "it’s the broom for me. (sic)."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra wears custom Dolce and Gabbana dress with the most iconic belt

Coming back to the dress, it is from the shelves of the French brand Mugler and is worth ₹1,23,448 (Euro 1390).

Megan Fox's dress is worth ₹1.23 lakh (fashion.mugler.com)

MGK also went with a classic black suit which he teamed with a white crisp shirt that he opted to leave open and flaunt his tattoos. He looked dapper as he wore his outfit with a pair of black leather shoes and some jewellery. However, that was not all, he went to the extent of adding black paint to his tongue for the night. What do you think about the couple's look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter