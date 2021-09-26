Meghan Markle wears 3 lakh ivory mini dress at Global Citizen Live with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert on Saturday. The couple attended the event at Central Park in New York City and talked about Covid-19 vaccine equity. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a chic embellished crepe couture mini dress, and the Duke of Sussex looked dapper in a black suit.

Meghan wore a sensational Valentino couture embellished ivory shift dress for the event. The opulent tailored outfit from the Italian luxury fashion house featured stunning embellishments on the neckline, sleeves and hem.

If you loved Meghan's ensemble for the global event, we have found the price details for you. Scroll ahead to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pictures from the occasion. Also, find out the price of Meghan's shift dress.

Meghan chose the Valentino San Gallo Edition Crepe short dress for the Global Citizen Live concert. It featured floral patterned embellishments - sequins and mirror work - which added to the subtle charm of the Duchess's ensemble.

The dress is available on Valentino's official website, and if you wish to include it in your collection, it will cost you ₹3,99,851 (USD 5,400).

The Valentino San Gallo Edition Crepe short dress. (valentino.com)

Meghan wore the dress with spiky black pumps, a metal white and gold watch, and classic gold jewellery. She tied her tresses in a middle-parted messy ponytail, and for glam, chose smoky eye shadow, her signature glowing minimal look, and nude lip shade.

At the event, the Duchess of Sussex thanked the brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and selfless public health leaders who risked their lives to protect the global community. She also talked about vaccine equity at the concert. "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," Meghan said.

Meghan Markle at Global Citizen Live with Prince Harry. (AP)

Harry supported his wife at the event and also talked about the importance of making vaccines accessible. He said, "We have what we need to vaccinate the world. Many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren't allowed to, because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them. These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they're waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines, you paid for them."

