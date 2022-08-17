Men's fashion: 6 bottoms men must have in their wardrobe

When it comes to men's fashion, bottoms play a very important role. They come in a wide variety, of styles and colours. Fashion changes at a fast pace and it is not easy to upgrade your clothes frequently as per trends. However, there are a few classic pieces which can be worn and styled in numerous ways. This not only saves money but also keeps your fashion game high. (Also read: Men's fashion tips: 5 must-have shoes for men )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Aman Aggarwal, Men's fashion stylist and influencer, suggested 5 bottoms that men should have in their wardrobe.

1. Classic blue jeans

You can never go wrong with classic denim jeans. Jeans are versatile, durable and super stylish. Invest in good quality jeans which can last for years if you take good care of them. Have at least one pair of good black or blue quality jeans. It will go well with almost all your shirts and T-shirts.

2. Chinos

Chinos are made up of chino fabric. These are more comfortable than jeans. It comes in a wide range of colours to choose. Black, blue, or charcoal are good choices if you're going to a formal occasion. Opt for burgundy, cream, green, or even pink while you're just lounging. A man's go-to outfit for every occasion is a pair of chino pants, which are always a great fit. Chinos offer a cool option for days when it's too hot to wear suit pants without giving you a too-casual appearance.

3. Jogger pants

Jogger pants are one such trendy clothing piece that every man should have in their wardrobe. These are comfortable as sweatpants and stylish as chinos. These are also available in denim fabrics. If your vibe is comfortable yet stylish then chinos are the perfect bottom wear for you.

4. Formal pants

Formal pants for men are the basis of every wardrobe. There are a few key pairs of trousers that will make your wardrobe adaptable and keep you prepared for most circumstances. It doesn't matter if it's an interview, a wedding, or an after-work party. You should have formal pants in your wardrobe in grey, black, beige or navy blue colour. These are best for meetings or interviews when paired with formal shirts.

5. Sweatpants

Sweatpants are super comfortable. They are best for doing any physical activity and make up the perfect gym wear. Sweatpants trap heat close to your body and can help you warm up your muscles more quickly. It's much safer to exercise warm muscles than cold ones. Theoretically, then, sweatpants might help you reduce your risk of injury, particularly if you tend to avoid warm-up routines. These are a must-have for sporty people.

6. Cargo pants

Do you love a dozen pockets in your pants? The cargo pants are the perfect bottom to wear for you. They are comfortable, stylish and light. Cargo trousers are back in a more stylish way than in the '90s in various colours and styles, the camouflage print is the most popular. The key to looking cool in cargo is not stuffing the pockets to the brim but leaving them empty. Pair these beauties with t-shirts and jackets or simple sweatshirts.

