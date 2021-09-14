Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Met Gala 2021: Amanda Gorman's royal blue Vera Wang gown inspired by Statue of Liberty
Met Gala 2021: Amanda Gorman's royal blue Vera Wang gown inspired by Statue of Liberty

Met Gala 2021: Amanda Gorman makes her debut at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet wearing a shimmery custom Vera Wang gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. 
ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Met Gala 2021: American poet-activist Amanda Gorman has made her Met Gala debut. For the event, the 23-year-old star donned a stunning royal blue Vera Wang gown.

Ahead of the gala, Gorman gave a red carpet correspondent some details about her look, and there's no doubt that she was perfectly aligned with the theme for the evening, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

She said that the ensemble is meant to make her look like a "reimagined Statue of Liberty", reported E! News.

She arrived in a gorgeous strapless custom gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Along with a sweetheart neckline, mini hem, and flowing draped detailing, the outfit features individually hand-stitched crystals.

US poet Amanda Gorman arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (AFP)
The poet accessorised the dress with matching strappy stilettos and a book-shaped clutch. She had her hair styled in a single, stunning braid. Gorman sported delicately placed crystals on her face that coordinated with her shimmery headpiece and overall subtle makeup look.

"I'm wearing Vera Wang tonight. We had the idea of me coming as a reimagined Statue of Liberty, having a book as she does with a line from the poem on the Statue on it," Gorman told the outlet, adding of her silver headpiece, "And I really just wanted to wear a laurel crown because that's really important in poetry."

Amanda Gorman at the Met Gala 2021 (REUTERS)

As for what tonight's Met Gala theme means to her, Gorman continued, "Tonight's theme, for me I really looked at it as a night where we can come together as a country and celebrate one of the things that makes us so beautiful, which is our diversity, which is all the different forms of people showing up tonight. So that's really what I'm here to take part in."

Gorman is co-chairing this year's Met Gala alongside Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
