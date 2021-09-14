Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta gown has her Princess moment at Met Gala
Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta gown has her Princess moment at Met Gala

Billie Eilish arrived at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in a stunning custom tulle corset gown by Oscar de La Renta. Her corseted gown had a gargantuan skirt with a 15-foot train.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:12 AM IST
After winning big at MTV VMAs, singer Billie Eilish has now made heads turn with her magical look at the Met Gala 2021.

The Grammy-award winning artist chose to keep it all peach for this year's Met Gala as she walked on the red carpet in a custom tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Sharing Billie's pictures from the fashion event, the social media team of Oscar de La Renta took to their Instagram page to describe the details of the singer's outfit. They captioned her photo, “Billie Eilish is a dream in diaphanous layers of tulle and a fit-to-perfection corset bodice.”

"This red carpet confection features an Old Hollywood-inspired bodice and cascades into a blush ombre skirt and train. #metgala #odlrredcarpet," the post read. Billie's corseted gown reportedly had a gargantuan skirt with a 15-foot train.

Speaking about her hair, she styled in Marilyn Monroe-esque bob, which went with the American-themed gala. She completed her look with blushed cheeks, stand-out make-up and peach-toned lipstick. 

Apart from her look, Billie is also making history for being the youngest co-chair in the gala's history.

