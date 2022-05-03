Met Gala 2022: Exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make solo appearances post break up

It's been only seven months since singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes raised the oomph factor at Met Gala 2021 with their hot chemistry. Unfortunately, this year's fashion night turned out to be poles apart from the last year's edition as Camila and Shawn made their post-split appearances - solo at Met Gala 2022.

Shawn walked the red carpet wearing a navy and burgundy suit jacket and pants while Camila looked elegant in a white lace-up crop top paired with a full skirt including floral detailing on the front and a long train. While Camila chose to wear a creation by Prabal Gurung, Shawn looked dapper in costume by Tommy Hilfiger that gave on full Bridgerton vibes. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds stops the show with atelier Versace gown, does a Lady Gaga costume reveal)

Camila's look featured a sleeveless white lace-up crop top with a round neckline and a criss-cross lace tie on the front that gave full glimpse of her torso. She wore the top with a body-hugging skirt that transformed into an extraordinarily large train and a front design detail featuring pastel flowers, adding a dash of colour to her pristine look.

Camila wore her in a top bun decorated with the same multi-coloured pastel flowers, white jewellery, diamond earrings and soft glam make-up, including nude lips, bold eyeliner and glowing skin.

Shawn chose an ensemble which was in touch with the ‘gilded Glamour’ theme. He wore a navy and burgundy long jacket with raised collars and ornate gold buttons. He later removed it to unveil a dark blue blazer teamed with matching pants and a turtleneck. In the end, Shawn chose black dress shoes, sleek hairdo and a watch to complete the look.

Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala (AFP, AP)

Camila and Shawn's solo appearances at Met Gala 2022 left their fans nostalgic. "How quickly equations changed. It was only September 2021 when they appeared together," a social media user commented. "Missing last year," another one wrote.

For the unversed, in November 2021, the ex-couple had released a joint statement announcing their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," Shawn and Camila wrote in their statements.

The two officially took their friendship to another level in the summer of 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)