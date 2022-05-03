Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian is the golden girl in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, don't miss her PDA with Pete Davidson

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have arrived at the Met Gala 2022. The couple made their first appearance together at the fashion's biggest night and literally broke the internet. Though the reality TV star and the Saturday Night Live comedian have appeared at the event separately many times before, this is the first time that they are walking the red carpet together as a couple. While Pete chose a more classy and refined look in a tuxedo, Kim turned into a golden girl as she donned a stunning glittering dress.

However, Kim arriving at the Met Gala red carpet with Pete Davidson was not the only highlight moment. The star never fails to impress with her Met Gala fashion, and she did not disappoint today. Rumours of her dramatic transformation into Marilyn Monroe were swirling 48 hours before the ball and seems like they were absolutely true. The star took out Marilyn Monroe's dress from her iconic 1962 performance of Happy Birthday, Mr President. (ALSO READ | Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish wins the night in a period Gucci silk corset gown with goth punk twist, see pics and videos)

Kim wore the unforgettable sparkly dress that made waves in the 60s for its sheer sparkly look that gives the illusion of being completely see-through. The sleeveless ensemble features a wide round neckline, thousands of shimmering diamantes, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating Kim's curves aesthetically.

Kim wore the ensemble with a white faux fur jacket elegantly draped on her shoulders. She teamed the look with matching high heels, diamond earrings, rings, and her long signature nails. Additionally, the star's perfectly-coiffed platinum blonde hair made for an unmistakable reference to Marilyn.

Pete accompanied Kim in a black tuxedo. The comedian chose a double-breasted blazer with notch lapel collars and front patch pockets. He teamed it with an embellished brooch, sunglasses, dress shoes, sleek hairdo and groomed beard.

Meanwhile, the dress has been on the display at Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Orlando since its purchase in 2016 for a whopping USD 4.81 million. The insane price makes it one of the most expensive dresses ever sold. Kim's visit to the museum on April 23 with boyfriend Pete Davidson led fans to speculate that she was choosing the ensemble for Met Gala.