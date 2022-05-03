Pregnant Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas flaunts baby bump at the Met Gala red carpet in embellished black gown, see photos

Met Gala 2022: Sophie Turner and her singer husband, Joe Jonas, made a stunning entry at the Met Gala today. The Game Of Thrones star, who was last seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the Academy Awards, made her second big public appearance ahead of welcoming her second child. Sophie flaunted her baby bump in style alongside Joe and made heads turn at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. While the X-Men star chose a floor-length embellished black gown, Joe complemented her in a black and white tuxedo look.

Sophie and Joe wore ensembles from the house of Louis Vuitton. According to the label's page, their outfits are a commitment to circular creativity. Both the stars, including all the other celebrities who wore Louis Vuitton to the Met, donned archival or previously worn looks by adding a twist of their own. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds stops the show with atelier Versace gown, does a Lady Gaga costume reveal)

Sophie made a majestic appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in a black gothic gown elevated with her fiery red hair and striking make-up. The ensemble comes with long Victorian sleeves, a silver-studded pattern on the bodice, a frilled neckline and a floor-grazing silhouette. The ensemble also showed off her growing baby bump.

Sophie styled the black dress with a pair of black platform sandals, diamond rings and simple ear studs. Open centre-parted locks styled in well-defined curls, bright red lip shade, subtle fiery smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, sharp contouring and mascara on the lashes defined her glam picks.

Meanwhile, Joe looked suave in a subversive take on the classic black-and-white tuxedo. He wore a white coat jacket featuring a long, lacy train fastened at the ends, notch lapel monochromatic collars, long sleeves, asymmetric hem, and black buttons. He teamed it with black pants, a patterned round neck top, black shoes and multiple chain necklaces underneath.

As per Page Six, this is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's first time attending the Met Gala. Meanwhile, the couple had surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas in 2019. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, and first became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl.