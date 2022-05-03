Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish wins the night in a period Gucci silk corset gown with goth punk twist, see pics and videos

Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish understood the assignment at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and delivered. After making jaws drop last year in September with her tulle princess ball gown and Marilyn Monroe hairdo, Billie made a comeback to the Met Gala red carpet and how. The Happier Than ever singer walked the Met stairs in a pale green and cream Gucci corset gown that was all about period drama meets goth punk vibes. She even chose to go sustainable with the look as the gown was made from existing materials. A queen, through and through!

Billie made it to this year's best-dressed list too as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a classic turn-of-the-century-inspired pale green silk corset gown designed by the house of Gucci. The star took all risks for her red carpet moment and even got nods from fashion critics. (Also Read: Pregnant Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas flaunts baby bump at Met Gala red carpet)

The Bad Guy singer also told Vogue that she was feeling much better this year than the last. "I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible. I'm in a good place. I feel very excited to see some friends and I'm less nervous than I was last time," she said.

Billie's gown features a cream and pale green corset with a square neckline, structured boning details, figure-accentuating silhouette, button-up front, and a lavender and cream tulle flower embellished on the front. The see-through lace sleeves, long train and pleated cream coloured silk skirt with floral applique work done on the back added an extra touch of old-era elegance to her look.

Billie wore the ensemble with a crystal-adorned black choker and a messy-chic updo with bangs that added the goth-punk touch. In the end, Billie went for dangling diamond earrings, rings, subtle smoky eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

The 2022 Met Gala has Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as the co-chairs. This year's event's theme is 'Gilded Glamour', inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today's biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.