Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings Indian glamour, nails Met Gala look in Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier

Met Gala 2022: Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla brought the Indian representation to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and won over the desi internet. The entrepreneur nailed the 'Gilded Glamour' theme for the night while also bringing in a touch of Indian elegance by wearing a saree with a bustier and ornate jewellery. Indian ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed her golden saree and the jewels, whereas the bustier came from the house of Schiaparelli. The infusion of desi glamour and the American-inspired theme instantly made Natasha one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Pictures of Natasha's golden look for the event were posted by the official Instagram account of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. According to Sabyasachi, Natasha Poonawalla's vision for the Met Gala "was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. And they delivered on every aspect. Even Diet Sabya shared their verdict on social media and wrote, "She nailed it!" (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian is the golden girl in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, don't miss her PDA with Pete Davidson)

Natasha chose a custom gold handcrafted printed tulle sari with a long floor-sweeping trail. It came embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with "bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet". She wore the six yards with a matching embroidered strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Natasha teamed the saree with a hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier with exaggerated wires that went over her head. She also wore custom jewellery from Sabyasachi, including earrings, jewelled sunglasses, rings, bangles, haath bandh and headdress. The pieces are a part of Sabysachi's Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectables from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project. According to the designer, each piece has been crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

Natasha styled the look with heels from Christian Louboutin, sleek open hairdo, nude blush pink lip shade, embellished nails, bold winged eyeliner, metallic eye shadow, blushed skin, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Met Gala has Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as the co-chairs. This year's event's theme is 'Gilded Glamour', inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

