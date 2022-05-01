Met Gala 2022: Unforgettable Met Gala red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2022: Met Gala is all set to make a comeback with its traditional first Monday of May slot, and fashion enthusiasts everywhere are excited. Met Gala 2022 will take place on Monday, May 2 (May 3 IST), in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As we prepare for the fashion's biggest night, here's a look at some of the most iconic Met Gala red carpet looks, through the years, that will forever remain unforgettable. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: When and where to watch the fashion's biggest event, theme explained, guest list and more)

Kim Kardashian

Who can forget Kim Kardashian's black head-to-toe covered stark black Balenciaga haute couture gown with matching full-head mask and train for last year's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme? Surely, no one. The star has given incredible fashion appearances at the Met, from the wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement or the gold gilded chainmail frock by Donatella Versace. However, her Demna Gvasalia look will go down in history as iconic.

Rihanna

Rihanna wears Chinese designer Guo Pei's creation. (Pinterest)

Rihanna wins in everything fashion. Her pregnancy looks in the last few months are testament to the same. And when she co-hosted the Met Gala 'China: Through the Looking Glass' in 2015, we did not expect anything less from her. The star chose Chinese designer Guo Pei to create her unforgettable, showstopping and luxurious sherbet yellow robe teamed with auburn hair decorated with a diamante headdress.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala for its 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme. (Pinterest)

Lady Gaga is the Queen of Camp, which is why she did not disappoint us during the 2019 Met Gala for its 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme. The singer walked the red carpet in not one but four looks. She arrived in a dramatic fuchsia pink cape gown designed by Brandon Maxwell with a 25-foot train. Then, she changed into a corseted black dress, followed by a crystal bra, undergarments and pantyhose. Finally, she changed into a hot pink column gown.

Zendaya

Zendaya's Cinderella moment on the Met Gala red carpet. (Pinterest)

In 2019, Zendaya dazzled everyone in a custom animatronic Cinderella dress designed by Tommy Hilfiger. She arrived with her stylist Law Roach dressed as her fairy godmother. The Spider-Man actor literally wore a look that lit up like an extremely chic Christmas tree.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively on the Met Gala red carpet (Instagram/@blakelively, metgalaofficial)

Fashion enthusiasts have missed Blake Lively on the Met Gala red carpet, and for all the right reasons. Her most iconic look on the red carpet has to be the sultry crimson Versace gown complete with detailed embroidery, a jewel-encrusted bodice, and a long train. The star teamed it with a halo-esque headpiece. She wore it for the 2018 Met Gala with the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala

Harry Styles brought the glamour to the 2019 Met Gala red carpet dressed in a sheer top with ruffles and big bows. The As It Was singer teamed it with classic black trousers and a chunky pair of men's heels. Gucci's Alessandro Michele dressed Harry for the night. Pearl earrings, black nail paint, and a fistful of silver rings added the finishing touches.

Beyonce

Beyonce in a Givenchy dress (Pinterest)

Sheer dresses may be the trending look of the season, but Queen Bey rocked the style back in 2015 and gave us one of her most iconic looks. Beyonce attended the fashion's biggest night in a Givenchy dress that left very little to the imagination and came embroidered with dazzling stones. She completed the look with a high ponytail, earrings and heels.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at the Met Gala (Pinterest)

Priyanka Chopra's 2017 Met Gala look was a pop culture moment that will be remembered for a very long time. The star wore a custom Ralph Lauren trench with a Catherdral-length train that required a helper to get her up the stairs. She walked with her now-husband, Nick Jonas.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a custom Zac Posen gown (Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone, who is rumoured to attend this year's Met Gala, walked at the 2019 event in a custom-made Zac Posen pink lurex jacquard gown, embellished with 3D pieces and a beautiful train. She lived a Barbie-meets-Disney princess moment on the red carpet and even became the talk of the town.

Which celeb looks from the Met Gala have been your favourite?

