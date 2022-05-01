Met Gala 2022: When and where to watch the fashion's biggest event, theme explained, guest list and more

Met Gala 2022: Even though it feels just like yesterday that we were watching Kim Kardashian arrive in a head-to-toe covered Balenciaga look or Lil Nas X disrobe on the red carpet, fashion's biggest night is officially and fully back. The Met Gala 2022 is ready to restore the first Monday of May tradition after getting delayed for two years because of the Covid-19. The event will bring back all the biggest stars on its red carpet, interpreting the night's theme through their elaborate outfits and over-the-top beauty looks.

WHAT IS THE MET GALA?

The Met Gala 2022 is a fundraising benefit hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars and young creatives who walk the red carpet in their unique ensembles.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH MET GALA 2022?

The official Met Gala 2022 will take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event will be the second volume in the two-part Costume Institute exhibition series. The first, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on September 18 and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on September 13.

The Met Gala 2022 live coverage will start streaming at 6 PM ET (3:30 AM IST) on Monday (Tuesday, May 3, IST).

MET GALA 2022 HOSTS

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting the 2022 Met Gala as co-chairs. Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony are hosting the live stream. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue as honorary co-chairs.

MET GALA 2022 THEME EXPLAINED

The 2022 Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', and the dress code is 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie'. The theme will focus on inclusivity in fashion, and the exhibition will showcase unsung heroes who have advanced the American design world. Going by the theme, celebrities can be expected to go full-on period dramas and focus on the era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century. Therefore, there is a possibility that we will see corsets and bustiers.

MET GALA 2022 GUEST LIST

The guest list for the Met Gala is top secret and not revealed until the evening before the event. However, several reports suggest Katy Perry, Gemma Chan, the KarJenner family - Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, newly engaged Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bella Hadid will attend.

According to celebrity-gossip Instagram, DeuxMoi, Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly may also make an appearance. The popular Instagram account, Diet Sabya, shared a scoop with their followers that Deepika Padukone might also walk the red carpet at the event.

Well, we will have to wait till May 3 to know.

