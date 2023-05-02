Met Gala 2023: Blackpink’s Jennie turns into 'Human Chanel'; Jackson Wang and Song Hye-kyo steal show at Met Gala debut

On the first Monday of May (Tuesday IST), all the biggest stars descended at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to celebrate fashion's biggest night - Met Gala 2023. K-Pop stars Jackson Wang and Blackpink's Jennie Kim, with South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo, also graced Met Gala's red-carpeted steps for the very first time in stellar looks. While Blackpink's Jennie turned into 'Human Chanel' in a mini dress, Jackson Wang turned heads in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, and Song Hye-kyo slipped into a blush pink Fendi gown. Keep scrolling to check out their ensembles for the star-studded Met Ball below.

Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Jackson Wang and Song Hye-kyo debut at Met Gala 2023

Blackpink's Jennie Kim

Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Jackson Wang and Song Hye-kyo debut at Met Gala 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blackpink's Jennie Kim made her debut at the Met Gala 2023. The K-Pop star is a Chanel ambassador and has openly shared her love for the brand's archival pieces stems. Moreover, she is often dubbed as 'Human Chanel' by her fans. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the Blackpink performer chose an archival Chanel dress for the occasion. The star lived her dream at the 2023 Met Gala in a white camélia and a black ribbon dress from Chanel's Autumn/Winter 1990 collection. She styled the strapless ensemble with a black choker ribbon, matching Opera gloves, black pumps, dainty diamond earrings, pulled-back sleek open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Jackson Wang

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackson Wang, who just ended his concert in Vancouver, made his first appearance at the Met Gala 2023 in a head-to-toe black Louis Vuitton suit with black shades and gloves, paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld's signature look. His ensemble featured a cropped embellished jacket paired with black leather gloves and skinny-fit pants. He accessorised the all-black look with an embellished bracelet, heeled dress shoes, tinted black sunglasses, centre-parted messy hairdo, dainty earrings, glossy nude lip shade, and minimal makeup.

Song Hye-kyo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Song Hye-kyo stunned in a blush pink Fendi blouse and skirt set, styled by Kim Jones, for her debut at the Met Gala. While her spaghetti-strapped top features a corseted bodice, fitted bust, and a cropped hem length, the skirt comes with a high-rise waistline, intricate embellishments, lace embroidery, and a floor-length silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a messy braided hairdo adorned with a hair accessory, an embellished mini clutch bag, coral pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and minimal makeup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}