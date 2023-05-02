Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat wins Met Gala, pays ode to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for fashion's biggest night. See pics

If there is one thing you can expect of Doja Cat, it is that she will never disappoint on the red carpet. The American rapper and singer is known for her quirky, avant-garde and less-than-subtle red-carpet moments. And this time, she outdid herself for fashion's biggest night - Met Gala. The theme for Met Gala 2023 celebrates Karl Lagerfeld, and Doja paid homage to the iconic fashion designer and his infamous cat Choupette by dressing up as the feline. Yes, you read that right. Doja slipped into an embellished feathery gown to walk the iconic stars of The Met Museum. Keep scrolling to check out her look for the night.

Doja Cat dresses up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for Met Gala

Doja Cat poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. (REUTERS)

On Monday night (Tuesday IST), Doja Cat arrived at the Met Gala 2023 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Doja paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by dressing up as his cat Choupette in an Oscar de la Renta pearl-white gown embellished in hundreds of shimmering diamantes. For the uninitiated, Choupette, the Birman cat, once owned by Karl Lagerfeld, was as famous as the designer. Choupette led a life of decadence by the designer's side, flew private, had an iPad, and took her meals from three Goyard dishes. After Lagerfeld's death, it was reported that he wrote the cat in his will and left her an inheritance of £1.3 million.

Doja Cat's Oscar de la Renta gown comes topped off with a headdress featuring cat years and hundreds of shimmering crystal embellishments. The sleeveless ensemble also has a full-back revealing detail, shimmering diamantes, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, and a feather-adorned train at the back.

Doja accessorised the ensemble with bejewelled nail embellishments, bracelets, diamond rings dainty armlets, a shiny head adornment, and high heels. Lastly, Doja's glam for the night stole the show. She transformed her face to look like a cat, highlighted with bold winged eyeliner, blush lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, thin eyebrows, rouged cheeks, and mascara on the lashes.