Met Gala 2023: Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X to Amanda Seyfried, the most daring looks of Met Gala. All pics

Met Gala Monday is fashion's biggest night, and for this year's edition, the stars came prepared to serve the most beautiful, risqué and elegant looks at the red-carpeted The Metropolitan Museum of Art. From Rihanna and Alia Bhatt's white bridal gown to Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani's stellar black ensembles, the stars brought their fashion game to nail the dress code 'In Honour of Karl'. While some stars played it safe, other celebrities chose daring looks and soon became the talk of the town. So, we decided to round up some of our favourite daring looks from Met Gala 2023 featuring Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X, Amanda Seyfried and more celebrities.

Daring Looks of Met Gala 2023

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X and Amanda Seyfried at the Met Gala 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kendall Jenner embraced the no-pants trend on the Met Gala red carpet in a risqué Marc Jacobs bodysuit dripping in sequins. The supermodel served one of the boldest looks of fashion's biggest night dressed in a statement piece featuring extra-long sleeves with white quilted lining that trailed behind her like a split cape, an embellished collar, figure-hugging fitting, and high-leg cut-outs. She dialled up the drama with lace-up extremely high platform boots, striking makeup, a centre-parted high ponytail, and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Gigi Hadid

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gigi Hadid showed up at the Met Gala wearing a custom Givenchy sheer black gown with long wavy blonde hair and a pearl necklace. The see-through ensemble features a corseted bodice, floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, and a floor-sweeping train. She styled the all-black look with matching embroidered sheer gloves, rings, pearl bracelets, dainty ear studs, high heels, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, feathered brows, and cat eye winged eyeliner.

Jennifer Lopez

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jennifer Lopez walked the Met Gala red carpet in a jaw-dropping custom silk velvet halter-neck gown with a draped, handmade silk satin skirt. The ultra-sexy dress by Ralph Lauren featured intricate detailing - a floral collar with hand-moulded petals, black silk evening gloves, and a matching petite beret with sculptural tulle. She completed the look with black platform heels, a blush pink clutch, diamond jewellery, a sleek updo, nude pink lip shade, striking eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, and highlighted skin.

Anne Hathaway

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anne Hathaway attended the Met Gala in a Swarovski crystal-embellished dress by Versace and a coin necklace by Bulgari. Anne channelled Karl Lagerfeld's most famous muses - the 90s supermodels - to make a stellar comeback to fashion's biggest nights. The strapless gown features cut-outs embellished with bejewelled safety pins, a bodycon silhouette, and a cropped embellished jacket. She wore the ensemble with a half-tied 90s-inspired messy hairdo, glossy lips, bold eyeliner, rouged cheeks, dainty earrings, and a minimal base.

Michaela Coel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Michaela Coel arrived dripping in gold to co-host Met Gala 2023. She chose a gilded Schiaparelli semi-sheer gown featuring full-length sleeves, a curve-hugging silhouette, 1,30,000 crystals embroidered onto a dark brown base, star-shaped adornments on the chest and abs, chain detailing near the crotch, pearls embroidery, and gold leaves wrapped around the arms. She accessorised the ensemble with an ornate diamond-and-gold necklace, gold pendant earrings and rings, and anatomical gold heels with toe-shaped detailing. She wore her hair in straight-back cornrow braids, and her glam included a sharp wing with sparkly red eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Amanda Seyfried

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amanda Seyfried wore a gold chainmail micro-mini naked dress by Oscar de la Renta on the Met Gala red carpet. She wore the barely-there ensemble with her blonde hair styled in voluminous waves, matching gold heels, a statement red lip, diamond rings, tear-drop earrings, subtle red eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, contoured face, feathered brows, and a minimal base.

Kim Kardashian

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in a pearl and crystal-adorned naked dress. The custom Schiaparelli ensemble features strings of 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystals cascading over her torso and from the waist to cover her legs. The nude corset cinched Kim's waist and accentuated her curvy frame. She paired it with an off-white voluminous cape, a choker necklace, strappy heels, statement diamond rings, a retro-inspired updo, and minimal makeup.

Lil Nas X

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lil Nas X showed up to Met Gala in nothing but a metallic thong, sparkling silver body paint, and tons of bejewelled Swarovski crystals and pearls. The jewels, paint and underwear covered literally everything from his head to his toes. A matching bejewelled eye mask and manicure took his daring look up a notch. The rapper has long been known for breaking boundaries with his sartorial choices, and the Met Gala appearance backs our statement.